Family and friends pay tribute to Hartlepool man after sudden death

Family and friends have paid tribute to a popular Hartlepool man who touched the lives of so many people after his sudden death at the age of just 48.

Mark Twydale died of unexplained natural causes leaving his loved ones absolutely devastated.

The dad-of-two had enjoyed a happy night out with his son Jack, 20, at The League of Gentlemen comedy stage show in Sunderland last Friday but died during the night.

Mark was well-known throughout the town from his numerous jobs over the years, including working as a turnstile operator for Hartlepool United and also following the local music scene.

An online fundraising page for Mark’s family set up by his friend Marc Atkinson has raised almost £1,500.

His mother Norma Twydale said: “We are all just in shock. He touched so many people.

Mark Twydale (left) with Quadrophenia star Gary Shail and This is England actor George Newton

“People just loved him because they could talk to him and he would comfort them. He was so loving.

“He loved nothing more than his two children; Jack and Millie.

“We are so proud of him. I don’t know what we are going to do without him.”

Mark’s family say they have been overwhelmed by the amount of phone calls, sympathy cards and flowers.

He worked at Hartlepool’s Tesco Extra, and previously computer game store Game, jewellers H Samuel and phone shop Three.

His friend of 20 years Marc, who set up the Go Fund Me page, said: “I’m just absolutely devastated. I don’t know what else I can do apart from try to help out his family as much as I can.”

Hartlepool United fans held a minute’s applause during the 48th minute of Monday’s victory against Chesterfield.

Music, particular Mod music, was a big love of Mark’s life. He helped to organise Hartlepool’s March of the Mods annual fundraiser.

Scooter riders are being invited to join Mark’s funeral cortege.

It will leave from Victoria House, in Victoria Road, on Monday, September 10, prior to the service at Stranton Crematorium at 1pm.

Mark also leaves behind dad John, sister Norma Haskins and her family, and ex-wife Nicola and her family.

To donate to Mark’s fund visit www.gofundme.com/the-light-that-never-goes-out