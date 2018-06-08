Family centre wins £10,000 boostfor ‘Cooking Together’ project

A community organisation has won a near £10,000 boost for a scheme to get families healthy.

Wingate and Station Town Family Centre has received the funding thanks to the Coalfields Community Investment Programme, delivered by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

The funding will provide a healthy eating programme.

The £9,940 boost will provide resources needed to deliver weekly healthy eating courses titled ‘Cooking Together’ where parents and carers and their children can learn cooking skills and the importance of a balanced diet in an informal and fun environment.

The weekly cookery activities, held every Thursday, provide mothers and children with a space to learn new skills, spend quality time together and build the confidence they need to prepare healthy and nutritious meals at home for the whole family.

Alison Nutter, a trustee of the charity, said: “Preparing a healthy meal for the whole family can be challenging when you don’t have the skills to cook from scratch. We know that local parents want to learn to make healthier meals but often cannot access or simply don’t have the confidence to attend a formal cooking course.

“By including babies and children in our activities, we are able to create a fun atmosphere where anybody of any ability can take part. Many special memories are created whilst cooking and baking and the ‘Cooking Together’ activity is a great way to facilitate this and to learn valuable skills along the way.”

Andy Lock, head of operations (England) for the trust, said: “Knowing how to prepare meals from scratch and understanding what ingredients to use and how to prepare them is vital to leading a healthy lifestyle”