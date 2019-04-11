Family-friendly events being held in Hartlepool this Easter

Hartlepool parks and community groups are planning to make sure families have an egg-stra special Easter by holding fun-filled events.

Rossmere Park and Ward Jackson Park are holding family-friendly events over the Easter weekend.

On Saturday, April 20, local children are invited to join in a free Egg Hunt at Rossmere Park at 2pm.

A number of small plastic eggs will be hidden throughout the park containing a ticket entitling them to a variety of prizes.

It is being put on by the Friends of Rossmere non profit community group.

Chairman Graeme Blakey said: “It should be a lot of fun. Part of the aim of the egg hunt is to attract kids who may be underprivileged and would otherwise not get an Easter egg.”

The Friends of Ward Jackson Park are inviting the local community to join them on Easter Sunday for a fun day from 1pm to 3pm featuring the Easter bunny, fairground rides, egg trail, craft activities and more.

On Good Friday, the Heugh Battery Museum on the Headland will be holding an Easter Egg Art competition with a prize for the best decorated picture, plus family egg and spoon races and egg rolling competition at 1pm.

There is also an Easter Bunny Hunt, with clues to take you hopping right round the museum. Museum admission charges apply.

This Saturday, Kyle’s Dream community hub for music and creativity in Whitby Street South is looking forward to their Easter Extravaganza.

All are welcome from 10am to 4pm for carnival games, live music, facepainting and refreshments. Easter egg hunt at 11am.