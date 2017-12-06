Family of forklift truck driver killed after being hit by car pay tribute to him

The family of a man who tragically died following a collision with a car have paid tribute to him.

Gary Fleetham, known as Fleety, from West Cornforth in County Durham, was involved in a collision with a silver Toyota Avensis on Pine Road, Ferryhill at about 6.40pm on Sunday.

Despite medical intervention by the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Fleetham was 65-years-old and a forklift truck driver at Storage & Handling Equipment Ltd in Billingham.

His son Andrew, who he is pictured with, died following a battle with illness four years ago.

His wife, Susan Fleetham, said: “It is with deepest regret that I announce the death of my husband Gary.

"He was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and a friend to everyone he knew. He will be sadly missed.

“We wish to thank everyone for their support and respectfully ask to be left to grieve in peace.”