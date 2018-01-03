Family of Hartlepool woman wins national dementia award for amazing fundraising effort

A family that raised a staggering £85,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society after being inspired by their own heart-rending experiences with dementia have won a national award.

Julie Brailey, who is originally from Hartlepool, set up the 60/600 Challenge in memory of her mother Eleanor Shadforth who struggled with Alzheimer’s for a number of years before she died.

Julie Brailey (right) with Angela Rippon holding her Fundraiser of the Year Group award at the Alzheimer's Society's Dementia Friendly Awards 2017

Its aim was to get 60 different people to raise £600 for the dementia charity and included a street party by Julie’s brother David in Woburn Grove, Hartlepool, in June.

The Brailey family were named Fundraiser of the Year – Group category winners at the recent Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Friendly Awards in London.

Julie was presented with the award at the ceremony hosted by Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador, and well-known television personality, Angela Rippon CBE.

Julie hit upon the idea of the 60/600 challenge when her 60th birthday was approaching.

So far, the family has raised nearly £85,000 through events which also included a 22-hour cycle challenge, the Great North Run, golf days, quiz nights and head shaves.

Julie said: “It’s very emotional to win and it is representative of so many people who have taken on so many challenges this year and I am so proud of everyone.

“Winning this award means that the 60/600 challenge is not just a one-year project and the response has been so amazing from groups and individuals whom we have asked to do something with a sliver of their own time.

“We are near £85,000 and we have a fantastic opportunity with a great network of friends to see what we can do to build on this success in the next few years.”

Julie described how she started losing her mum Eleanor due to dementia eight years before she died.

She explained: “Her decline was rapid – until one day she came downstairs in our house and asked who I was.

“And that was it – here was my mam, the central pin in my life, looking right through me with blank eyes, hiding from me and turning away from my cuddles.

“It was, and probably always will be the saddest phase of my life.”

Pippa Foster, operations manager with the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “It is amazing that the Brailey family has won this award and it is a testament to their tremendous dementia friendly work. The level of nominations received this year was truly phenomenal and there were some exceptional stories heard at the awards ceremony.”