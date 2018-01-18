Family pays tribute to popular Hartlepool businessman and much loved dad

A popular Hartlepool businessman who died suddenly has been remembered as a caring and well respected family man.

Much loved dad Dean Moore tragically died aged just 56 at the University Hospital of North Tees after contracting bronchopneumonia.

Dean Moore with his son Christopher and daughter Claire.

Dean, from Burwell Walk, worked as a financial adviser for Jupiter Financial Services - named after his love of astronomy - based in Scarbrough Street.

The dad of four leaves behind daughter Claire Moore, 25, son Christopher Moore, 28, step son Jonathan Lobley, 28, and step daughter Eleanor Round, 19.

He also had three grandchildren, Leoni Lawson, 12, Lily Moore, seven, and Max Moore, five.

Paying tribute to her husband following his death on Friday, January 5, his wife Diane Moore, 48, a Slimming Wold consultant, said: “He loved being at home with his family and people really trusted him.

Dean Moore was well known for his love of dancing.

“Dean loved to dance and he would always be the first one up on the dance floor, he absolutely loved it and would always sing Blue Moon.

“It has been a massive comfort to have been sent so many flowers and cards.”

Born in the Fens area of Hartlepool to parents dad Ron Moore, 81, and late mum Audrey Moore, Dean went to Fens Primary School and Manor secondary school and played rugby as the captain of the Junior Colts as well as coaching and playing football for Stranton FC.

On leaving school he took on an apprenticeship aged 16 as a welder with ICI and then worked on the ship works at the marina, before he left and worked for Pools on the Move and then Kirby Hoovers as a salesman.

Dean Moore with his daughter Claire (left) and step daughter Eleanor.

He then had an insurance round for the Co-op before training as a financial advisor and working at ‘Brougham Enterprise Centre’ before opening his business in Scarborough Street.

He met his wife Diane nine years ago in 2009 on dating website match.com and the pair married two years later in October 2011.

Diane described their life together as ‘lovely and happy’.

She said: “He proposed in May 2011 after Man City had won and said he had had a perfect day and this would make it more perfect.

This was the last photograph of Dean, taken with his grandchildren Lily and Max Moore.

“But I made him ask me again the next day when he was sober!”

Dean and Diane even joined Slimming World together in 2016 and both lost an incredible four stone, which Diane called ‘life changing.’

Dean’s sister Leigh Stevens, 51, remembered: “He was a typical little boy who was full of mischief.

“There are five years between us and I remember on Christmas Eve that he would come and get me and we would look at our Christmas presents and even open some of them - but then act surprised the next day!”

Dean’s dad Ron said his son was well respected and step daughter Eleanor added: “He taught me to be tougher than I was, to have a back bone. “I grew up with him and he taught me the way.”

Claire said: “I was always a daddy’s girl and if there was ever a problem in my life he would always know what to say to make it OK.”

Dean Moore tragically died after suffering from ill health earlier this month.

Son Christopher said: “My dad was an amazing granddad and an amazing dad to me.

“He was always there for me when I needed support or advice.”

Dean also leaves behind step mum Barbara Moore, parents-in-law Les and Eileen Herbert, Christopher’s partner Jakki Hall, Leigh’s husband Mark and West Highland terrier Freckles.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 23, at noon at Stranton Cemetery & Crematorium, with guests being asked to wear light blue in tribute to Dean being a huge Man City fan.