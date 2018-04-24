Family’s anger as teenager excluded from school as part of crackdown

The family of a Hartlepool teen have hit out after she was excluded as part of the crackdown.

Manor Community Academy pupil Courtney Hamilton, 13, says she was sent home from school for the day after talking during her Year 9 year-group assembly.

Grandmother Lynne Hamilton is angry over Manor Community Academy pupil Courtney Hamilton aged 13 being excluded.

But grandmother Lynne Hamilton, called it extreme.

School bosses say it comes as the school, which has announced new principal Lee Kirtley, has ‘renewed emphasis on our existing Behaviour Policy’.

Lynne, 52, who is also a full-time carer for son Stephen Trotter, 24, said: “I think its fair enough to punish her with something like detention or extra homework, but to exclude her for something like that, no way.

“It is disgusting.

“She told me her friend had asked her if she had art that day and she said yes, but then a teacher told her off outside of the assembly hall.

“I got a phone call at 9.50am from one of the teachers who said they were sorry for ringing, but that Courtney had been excluded. When I asked why they said she had spoken in assembly.

“When she came home she was absolutely gutted and burst in to tears.”

Courtney, who had previously been excluded from the school, was allowed to return to school the following day.

Lynne, from Benmore Road in Rossmere, said: “I rang the school that day and told them that I wanted an urgent meeting. It is not a bootcamp, it is a school.

“This will now go on her school record.

“I have heard that other kids had been excluded for a few things like nails and make up.

“It’s absolutely pathetic.”

Mr Kirtley said: “I am already very proud of the students here at Manor.

“The very best schools have high expectations of their students and our students deserve nothing less.

“The overwhelming majority have responded positively with the renewed emphasis on our existing Behaviour Policy.

“Students are aware, and appreciate, that the rules in place are there to remove barriers to their learning.

“I want conversations in school to be about student’s learning and not about mobile phones, make-up and uniform.

“A decision to exclude is never taken lightly, however, a small percentage of students were excluded from school on Monday – and fewer still on Tuesday – for refusal to comply with a reasonable request. Students returning to school from exclusion have had a very positive day.”