Family’s fundraising efforts pass £20,000 mark for Hartlepool hospice

A Hartlepool family have raised over £20,000 for the town’s Alice House hospice in memory of two much-missed family members after a decade of fundraising.

John Gough and his family hold a memorial night to his late brother Liam Gough and also their sister Angela O’Hara at Hartlepool’s Rovers Quoit Club every November.

Liam Gough (left) with brother John

Over the last ten years the nights, have now raised £21,233 to support patients and their families who are affected by incurable illnesses and are cared for by Alice House.

Liam, a social worker and fundraiser, died on New Year’s Day in 2008.

He also worked with adults and youngsters with disabilities and learning difficulties, and was well-known on the local football scene.

The hospice was close to Liam and his family’s hearts as it cared for Angela O’Hara, before she passed away aged 54, just over 10 years ago.

2017’s tribute night marked the 10th year of the event and proved to be the most successful to date, raising £2,642.

John said: “It was great to see another packed room and we really enjoyed another sell out night.

“Liam would be proud that ten years from his sudden death his friends and family would have raised so much for him and enjoyed themselves so much.

“We also remember Angela O’Hara (nee Gough) who was cared for in the Hospice and sadly died in 2008.”

Live music was provided from The Jades and The Valentines groups.

There was also a raffle, auction, bingo and other fundraising activities.

Saxon Football Club and parents raised £220 by playing for the Liam Gough Trophy.

John and his partner Ann Bates were presented with a special award on the night and thanked for their outstanding contribution to the charity.

Hospice fundraiser Greg Hildreth said: “John, Ann and family know how to put on a great night and they do it year after year, coming up with fun new ideas and continue to raise money.

“I would like to thank them for all of their kindness and hard work; it’s fantastic that ten years down the line, these nights are more popular than ever with people coming out to support a great cause and remember Liam and Angela.”

John has written to the hospice to thank everyone who supported the event. He has already started planning for this year’s event.