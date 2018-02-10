Family say farewell to Hartlepool mum-of-six who had ‘heart of gold’

Six white doves were released into the air by the family of much-loved Hartlepool mum-of-six Shelley Ellis whose funeral took place yesterday.

Scores of friends and family attended a very moving service and celebration of her life at Stranton Grange Crematorium.

Shelley Ellis

Shelley, who was only 39 and from Owton Manor, tragically died in hospital last month after an illness.

There was much laughter and tears for her during the service when Shelley was remembered as a devoted and caring family woman with a heart of gold whose children meant the world to her.

A tribute by her eldest daughter Shannon, 22, read out said: “She never knew how many people cared about her.

“Looking down on everyone’s attendance, she would be overwhelmed and grateful.

Mourners at the funeral of mum of six, Shelley Ellis, at Stranton Cemetery & Crematorium

“Our mam was a kind hearted, caring, funny, beautiful, loyal woman.”

Shannon said Shelley’s children were “the most important thing in the world” to her adding: “She doted on all of us.”

“We loved spending time as a family singing, dancing, playing games.

“She loved being the centre of attention. She was so funny and larger than life and I envied that.

Funeral of mum of six, Shelley Ellis, at Stranton Cemetery & Crematorium, Hartlepool, on Friday.

“My time spent with my mam was far too short. But I will relive our memories every day and remember her as the beautiful person she was.”

Many people at the service wore bright colours at the family’s request to reflect Shelley’s love of life, especially singing and dancing.

Wacky Wednesdays at Loons were remembered when it was said Shelley was always the first person on the dance floor and the last one off it.

Helen Greenwell, who led the service, also told stories from Shelley’s close friends of how her hair was accidentally set on fire when having a cigarette at school.

In another funny story Helen said: “She once left her shopping bags on a Number 36 bus but the driver remembered her and she got them back, because she said ‘well he fancied me’.”

Shelley also cherished her two little grandchildren and loved animals.

Her family thanked everyone for the support shown to them including charity Miles for Men. It started a fund where people raised over £3,000 to pay for the funeral.

Flowers at the funeral of mum of six, Shelley Ellis, at Stranton Cemetery & Crematorium, Hartlepool, on Friday.