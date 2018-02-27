Family tribute to much loved Hartlepool man who died in car crash tragedy

Tributes have been paid to a Hartlepool man who died in a car crash.

Steven Bake, aged 34, was described by his heart-broken family and partner as "very much loved".

Steven was tragically killed in a collision on North Lane in Elwick, Hartlepool at 12.20am on Saturday, February 24. He died at the scene.

His family and his partner said today: “Steven was very much loved and we are heartbroken that he has been taken from us so suddenly in the early hours of 24th February.

"We will update everyone once we have further details for those who will want to pay their respects to him.

"At this moment it is hard for us to take this in, so please bear with us at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police officers are appealing for any witnesses regarding the collision to contact PC Lee Benson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 032959.