Fancy being a Bobby on the beat? Police force launches drive to recruit 50 new officers

Cleveland Police has announced it is looking to take on new officers.

The force says it is looking for over 50 "exceptional and talented" people who want to change lives and make a difference to local communities.

Police and crime commissioner for Cleveland Barry Coppinger.

Bosses say that the new recruits will boost overall officer numbers and prove a welcome addition to teams working across the area.

There will be two entry routes for the recruitment drive.

Applicants will select to apply for a preference of either the Initial Police Learning Development Programme (IPLDP) or the new Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship.

It will be the last chance for people to join through the IPLDP, which is being phased out nationally this year.

From November 2019, the new apprenticeship will be the route for recruits in Cleveland, earning a wage whilst studying for a policing degree.

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Harwin said: “Police officers have one of the toughest and most demanding jobs there is, yet it is one of the most rewarding.

“There are huge benefits to joining the police and many opportunities to progress in a professional career.

"There are paths to many different areas including neighbourhood policing, detective teams, armed response, roads policing and protecting vulnerable people units.

“We’re looking for talented and committed people with a drive for helping people, problem solving and putting criminals behind bars.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said: “I’m pleased to announce these new jobs for our local area, which will reap rewards for our communities.

"We have many talented people living across Cleveland and I want to attract these people to join policing.

“There are many prospects and opportunities for police constables working for Cleveland Police and I would encourage people to apply.”

Applicants from BAME backgrounds and those who are bilingual are encouraged to apply.

Applicants can visit www.cleveland.police.uk for more information.