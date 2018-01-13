Fans fundraising page for cash-strapped Hartlepool United Football Club smashes £37k

A fundraising page set up in a bid to help struggling Hartlepool United Football Club stave off administrators has smashed the £37k mark.

The crowdfunding page set up by Pools fan Rachel Cartwright three days ago as the colub desperately looks for a new buyer.

It is understood the club needs to raise £200,000 by January 25 to pay players and staff wages and to keep the administrators out.

The club is currently facing a threat of going into administration over its lack of cash.

Since the page was launched, football fans and figures from across the country have pledged their support to the campaign.

The total currently stands at £37,175.

Ben Harrison, from Birkenhead wrote: "Best of luck with reaching your target, you are a proper grassroots football club with real fans and we look forward to welcoming you to Prenton Park on the last day of the season back on your feet. Tranmere Rovers Trust."

Les Bate posted: "Wishing you goodluck in acheiving the goal of saving our club always a poolie from Oz."

A footie fan from Malta also made a donation helping towards the £200k goal.

The page is one of a number of things taking place in the run up to the January 25 deadline in a bid to raise the much-needed cash.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so by visiting /www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savehartlepoolunitedfootballclub