Fans rally together as Hartlepool United fund tops £24,000

Football fans rallying together in a bid to help Hartlepool United avoid the prospect of administration have raised over £24,000 in just two days.

Support has come in from across the world as part of an effort to raise £200,000 for the cash-strapped National League club.

Pools need £200,000 by January 25 to stave off the potential threat of administration, which would see them deducted 10 points and plunged into the relegation zone.

After hearing of the club's plight, supporter Rachel Cartwright set up a JustGiving page in a bid to raise the funds needed.

Over 1,200 people have donated a total of more than £24,000 so far, taking Rachel aback.

She said: “The response has been overwhelming.

"I never expected the amount of response we have had and donations so far.

“What I find absolutely amazing is the amount of fans of other clubs that have come together to help the cause, Middlesbrough, Brighton and Portsmouth just to name a few.

“Also the support we are receiving from ex players retweeting the donation page through Twitter.

“I would like to thank each and every person from the bottom of my heart for their kind donations and all the messages of support I have personally received through Facebook. Keep up the good work everyone.”

Pools' players and staff are due to be paid on January 25, as are a number of other bills.

The immediate future of the club is in the balance, with a Pools statement yesterday confirming administration was a 'very real prospect' with its financial situation 'challenging'.

The statement also spoke of a need for a change of ownership, and thanked fans of all clubs for their support.

To donate to the cause, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savehartlepoolunitedfootballclub