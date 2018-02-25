Fans set to meet Hartlepool United bosses in bid to boost matchday funds

Hartlepool United must 'maximise income' from its home games next month to ease financial pressures.

Members of the Hartlepool United Supporters' Trust (HUST) met with club chief executive Pam Duxbury and spoke to owner John Blackledge before reporting back to members.

Mr Blackledge confirmed to trust members that his solicitor, Geoff Cunningham, had met with potential Swedish buyer Daniel Kindberg for 'informal talks'.

However, the significance of the meeting was played down by Mr Blackledge.

The trust has also revealed that it was told by Mrs Duxbury that in the period between December 2016 and May 2017, the club lost in the region of £200,000 a month, with Mr Blackledge having put £1.2million into Pools.

As the club attempts to reach the end of the season without entering administration and suffering a 10-point deduction, it is clear that matches at Victoria Park will prove to be crucial.

A statement from the trust said: "We sought assurances that running costs for March could be met, and Pam stated that she felt they could, but it would be very tight.

"Clearly the club needs to maximise income from the home games in March and we will be sitting down again with the club, hopefully in the next few days, with some suggestions as to how this can be done.

"On a positive note outgoings have been reduced.

"Pam did say that while the football club is an insolvent business they can continue trading as long as there are genuine interested potential buyers.

"She is also working very hard to firm up financial agreements with creditors."

The trust says that Mr Blackledge now 'holds all of the cards'.

It added: "We hope this gives members a better understanding of the situation at the club.

"As a board we feel that Mr Blackledge now holds all of the cards, and that he needs to be realistic about what he can hope to recover financially from the current predicament.

"It would be in everyone’s best interests for a sale to be concluded, given administration now seems certain to involve a drop of at least two leagues, which would seriously devalue his asset.

"We would like to thank Pam and John for their time, and for clarifying our understanding on a few points.

"We plan to make a further statement at the end of next week."