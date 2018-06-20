Fans urged to snap up early bird tickets for major Hartlepool music event

Music fans are already looking forward to a big event in Hartlepool next year by buying early bird tickets before they go up in price.

The sixth annual Hartlepool Music Weekender comes to town next March and will see a huge mix of bands and DJs play at two venues over three days.

It will raise money for the RNLI and Teenage Cancer Trust.

Special early bird tickets are on sale now and organisers are encouraging fans to take advantage while they can.

Next year’s event returns to the Corporation Club, in Whitby Street, on Saturday, March 23.

Headlined by ex-Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley and his new band The Kar-Pets who will be performing all the Inspiral Carpets hits that Tom sang on.

Early bird tickets are just £7.

The weekend starts on Friday, March 22 at Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club with a Punk Night featuring top tribute bands The Clashed and Rigid Digits.

Last year’s event was a sell out success and early ticket prices are just £5.

It is back to the rugby club again on Sunday, March 24, for a Sunday Soul event for just £3 in advance.

Organisers have already sold over £1,000 in early bird ticket sales so far.

They said: “The Hartlepool Music Weekender returns for a sixth season, and once again we have a fantastic line up for you and we have some absolutely fantastic bands, acoustic acts and DJs lined up, all giving us their time and talent.”

Tickets are available to buy at www.seetickets.com or see the Hartlepool Music Weekender 6 Facebook page for more.