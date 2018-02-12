Fashion-conscious Hartlepool students hit red carpet to raise cash for their prom

School pupils staged their own fashion show to help raise funds for their school prom this summer.

Year 11 pupils at Manor Community Academy in Hartlepool, supported by pastoral leader Natalie Doyle, set up a Prom Committee in advance of the Manor Prom 2018.

Its job is to raise cash for the 2018 Prom, which is being held at Wynyard Hall.

A spokesman for the committee said: “We recognise it’s an expensive time for parents and guardians so we, as pupils, wanted to do our bit to make ticket prices as low as possible to make it an affordable event.”

Several fundraising events have been held, including a raffle and tuck shop, as well as the Prom Fashion Show, which was organised by and starred Manor pupils.

A spokesman for the school said: “This spectacular red carpet event was organised from start to finish in only 12 weeks. “Pupils - the majority having never modelled before - showcased the latest prom fashions to an enthusiastic and supportive audience, with a commentary delivered by our two wonderful Year 11 compères.

“On the evening, during the interval the students sold raffle tickets, held a tuck shop and sold hot and cold drinks to raise more funds.

“The evening was a great success, and the buzz generated by it meant previous year groups clambered to find out why they didn’t have a fashion show, while Year 10 pupils are already planning a repeat performance next year.”

The event was supported by a range of local businesses and Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Male models at the event were Sam Milburn, Lewis Boyd, Daniel Stuart Jake Crosby, Owen Nugent, Conor Butterfield, Matthew Thackeray, and teacher Mr Dean Cope.

The female models were Jessica Patterson, Clara Jervis, Megan Bushnell, Ellie-May Frost, Lucy Woodward, Neve Barnet, Kaitlin Theasby, Roxy Cartwright, Alex Clouston, Hannah Baker, Lori Ryder, Jade Foster, Evie Hildreth, Millie Stokle, Abigail Newbegin.

The compères were Beth Stanley, Georgia Ainsley, Beth O’Brien, Meg O’Brien, Owen Newton and Megan Atkinson.

And support also came from Courtney Moore, Georgia Shaw, Jess Soulsby, Hattie Wright, Lauren Crute, Mia Blaney, Katie Wise and Hannah Fenwick.

