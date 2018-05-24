Fashion designer inspires students from Cleveland College of Art and Design

An up-and-coming designer who is taking the fashion world by storm has inspired students from Cleveland College of Art and Design (CCAD) at a special lecture.

Matty Bovan, 27, who has worked with designers such as Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu, was recently a guest lecturer at the college, where he spoke about his journey from his award-winning graduate collection to designing his own solo catwalk show for London Fashion Week.

Matty Bovan shows his designs as part of the Fashion East Spring Summer 2018 Catwalk Show. � Chris Yates

Matty, who is based in York, graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2015 with an MA specialising in Fashion Knitwear.

During his lecture he took the students through his four shows, explaining the detail and inspiration behind every design with back stage footage of the preparation and the live catwalk shows, plus a look behind the shoot for Love Magazine which he was asked to take part in.

Matty encouraged the textile students to find their own style as a designer and gave them advice on getting into the fashion industry.

He said: “I really enjoyed sharing my thoughts on fashion and textiles to the students, and appreciate CCAD’s ongoing support.

“I think supporting and inspiring students at this stage in their education is so important, art schools in the north are a vital and fantastic resource and I’m so excited for the talent they are producing.”

Suzanne Treacy, 52, a textiles and surface design degree student, said: “It’s impressive that Matty has done so much since graduating and it’s easy to see how he has made a success of his career already.”