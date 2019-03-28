Father and son funeral team sign up for new Hartlepool memory walk

Registrations are coming in for a new event that will see people raise money while remembering loved ones.

Alice House Hospice is organising a new Memory Stroll on Sunday, April 28, on Hartlepool’s Headland.

The event is being sponsored by Co-op Funeralcare, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, which is a corporate partner of the hospice.

Among those who will walk the two mile route are father and son Stephen and Daniel Laughton, who work together at Co-op Funeralcare’s base at Strathmore House.

Daniel said: “I’m really looking forward to continuing our support of Alice House patients by taking part in the Memory Stroll, which we are really proud to be sponsoring.

“The fact that I will be taking part with my dad and other family also makes it more special and I’m sure it will give us an opportunity to reflect on times gone by and people who are no longer with us.”

The walk will start and finish at the Heugh Battery Museum, in Moor Terrace, and each walker will receive a commemorative pin badge and card, as well as free entry to the museum.

The walk will take in the sea front.

As well as kindly sponsoring the event, staff from Co-op Funeralcare be signing up to take part and others will be there to offer free advice on funeral plans.

The Memory Stroll is open to people of all ages priced at £7.50 for adults, £2.50 for under 16s and free for children under five.

Walkers are encouraged to raise sponsorship and sponsor packs will be provided.

To register go to www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/memorystroll or request a registration form from Alice House on (01429) 855555.

Forms are also available from Strathmore House and various other outlets throughout Hartlepool.

For more information about Alice House Hospice events and news updates visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk or follow Alice House on social media.