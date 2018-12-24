Festive fun raises thousands for Hartlepool special needs group

This is the filth annual Christmas jumper day for Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group (HSNSG) and the best one yet which raised over £2,000 for the charity,

It saw over 2,000 people spread the Christmas cheer by putting on a festive jumper and making a donation, including staff from a string of Hartlepool schools and businesses.

Pupils from Clavering Primary School in their Christmas jumpers.

Staff and students at The English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College have supported HSNSG for the fourth consecutive year.

Steve Hope, who organises the school’s contribution towards the jumper day said: “Jumper day has become a bit of a tradition at EMS and the staff and students all look forward to it. This year we have collectively raised a total of £1020 taking us through the £4000 barrier for the four years we have taken part in the event. We are proud to support Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group and we will continue to do so in future years.”

Another one of of long standing supports Waltons Clark Whitehilll said: "The directors and team at Waltons Clark Whitehill are always happy to support our local charities."

All of our regular clubs in our resource centre also enjoyed participating with a lot of them even getting a visit from Santa on their chosen day and even received gifts from the big man himself.

HSNSG youth group.

Neil McAvoy, deputy headteacher of Clavering Primary School, said: "As a fully inclusive school, the whole Clavering Family always passionately participates in our Christmas Jumper Day, raising money for a local charity that we know from first-hand experience does an amazing job to support children and young people with additional needs, as well as their families and friends."

Vikki Jackson-Smith, MD at J&B Recycling in Hartlepool, said: "HSNSG is such an important charity in Hartlepool providing support for children and young people with disabilities. It is a pleasure to get into the festive spirit here at J&B, put on our Christmas jumpers and help raise some much needed funds that we know will be put to fantastic use across the area."

Full List of those innvolved included: "English Martyrs School, Walton Clark Whitehill, West View Primary School, St Begas Primary School, West Park Primary School, J&B Recycling Ltd , Clavering Primary School, St John Vianny School and Conoco Philips.

As a collective effort the Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group Fundraising Group have raised over £13,000 in 2018 and hope to continue this success into 2019.

HSNSG Constellation group.

Jamie Allison, trustee at HSNSG, said: ""All of the Staff, Trustees, Volunteers and Members would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has taken part in Christmas Jumper Day 2018 or supported our various events throughout the year. Thank you all and we wish you a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year."