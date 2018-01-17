Fight to save Hartlepool United goes to Parliament

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill has taken the fight to save the town's football club to Parliament.

He has submitted an Early Day Motion to raise support for the campaign to save the club, which faces going into administration if it doesn't raise £200,000 by the end of the month.

Help Save Pools

The motion, entitled 'Future of Hartlepool United FC' said the House "acknowledges the important role Hartlepool United Football Club has played in the community of Hartlepool".

It adds that the House "congratulates the supporters of Hartlepool United ... for their efforts to respond to the financial crisis of the club."

It further congratulates the club, which is now in its 110th year, on its "mutual benefit for both the club and town of Hartlepool".

And it wishes Hartlepool United "every success in finding a new owner and a solution to the ongoing financial crisis".

The motion is signed by Mr Hill and fellow North East Grahame Morris (Easington), Ian Mearns (Gateshead), Kevan Jones (North Durham), Alex Cunningham (Stockton North) and Ronnie Campbell (Blyth Valley).

