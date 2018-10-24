Film crew takes over Hartlepool attraction

Hartlepool's historic quay museum and HMS Trincomalee is once again serving as a stunning backdrop for the screen.

A sizeable film crew has set up base at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool off Marina Way.

The museum has said it will be closed until Friday for a 'private event'.

It is thought the filming could be for hit ITV drama Victoria which filmed at the museum in August.

Cast and crew for the series made a repeat visit to the museum last year when the historic dockside and ship were featured for the drama.

Among the vehicles in the car park today were catering vans and a lorry for a company that provides horses and carriages for the film industry.

Victoria being filmed in August this year.

In August Jenna Coleman, who plays Victoria, posted pictures on Instagram of her filming inside the quay.

Filming of the third series of the award-winning show began in May.

No air date has yet been confirmed but eight episodes are expected to air on ITV1 early next year.

Set in 1848, series three will see Queen Victoria under pressure from the government to leave London for her own safety, amid fears of revolution and unrest in London.