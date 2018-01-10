Final funds raised for little Dottie’s life-changing op

A little girl with cerebral palsy has been given a date for a life changing operation to help her walk, thanks to generous fundraisers who have helped raise £35,000.

Three-year-old Dottie O’Keefe is all set to undergo a selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) operation at Leeds General Infirmary in March, which, if successful, would help her walk independently.

The incredibly brave tot has already overcome so much, after being born 15 weeks prematurely, weighing just 1lb 9oz.

At just a few weeks old she suffered a severe bleed to her brain which caused her to have cerebral palsy, especially down her right side. But Dottie has fought through everything that has been thrown at her, including meningitis.

She has battled through intense physiotherapy for the last three years, but is still not able to stand or walk unaided.

Back in September, mum Helen Noon, 25, and dad Daniel O’Keefe, 29, of Rossmere, Hartlepool, launched a fundraising appeal for their daughter to undergo treatment.

After receiving the backing of Miles for Men, generous firms in the town have got involved to raise the vital funds in just five months.

And now thanks to a final £11,000 donation from TMD Friction, the little girl is well on her way to undergoing the surgery that could transform her future.

Proud Helen, who is also mum to Dottie’s little sister Connie, said: “Its really overwhelming.

“We found out that we were getting the money from TMD a little while ago, but now we have got it, it’s just changed everything and it’s so overwhelming.

“Dottie’s dad Daniel works at TMD and gave them the information about what we were doing but we didn’t expect more than £100 at most. So when he was pulled into a meeting to say they were giving us £10,000 we were just gob-smacked!

“We thought fundraising was going to take forever, so this is absolutely fantastic.

“The operation is booked in for Thursday, March 29, but it could change.

“We will be staying there for five weeks and she will be getting physio at hospital twice a day.

TMD Friction donation to Miles For Men Dottie Appeal. Dottie O'Keefe, three, with mum Helen Noon and dad Daniel O'Keefe with Miles for Men.

“Dottie understands it all and she know that she has got the money now, she keeps saying ‘I can go for my operation!’”

A bungee jump organsied by Miles for Men raised £18,000.

On top of the £10,000 TMD donation, the firm also raised a further £1,000 from charity fundraising events.

Other firms which showed their support were Utility Alliance and 23 Taxis which raised around £2,000 each.

Mark Johnson Flooring also raised £1,200 with a bonus ball and the community has rallied around and held various fundraising events.

Stephen Picton, from Miles for Men, was over the moon with the success of the appeal.

He said: “It was only in September last year that we got told about Dottie and we have just smashed the fundraising again - it is amazing.

“Hartlepool is a little town with a big heart.

“People in this town help their own and people that we help go on to help other people.

“The people who took part in the bungee jump will be able to say that they helped this little girl walk, which is incredible.

“People have come together and made this happen.”

Barbara Lester, HR officer from TMD Friction, said: “Our plant manager Liam Booth said that we should do what we can to help out. “TMD have a Centenary Trust Fund which is used to help employees who are in a difficult situation.

“We put an application through and £10,000 cam from that.

“But we knew that she still has the amount of money that she needed so in the big run up to Christmas we held events such as a bacon sandwich morning and a Christmas jumper day which raised a further £1,000, which brought it up to £11,000.”