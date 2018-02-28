Final showdown for Hartlepool singer Michael Rice on TV’s All Together Now

TV viewers will find out if a talented Hartlepool singer scoops £50,000 when he appears in the final of the BBC One’s All Together Now show this weekend.

Former McDonald’s worker Michael Rice, 20, stormed his way to the final of the talent contest with a twist five weeks ago.

He was the show’s first contestant to get all 100 judges up on their feet singing and dancing along to his rendition of Proud Mary first recorded by Creedence Clearwater Revival and also sung by Tina Turner.

Michael, from Belle Vue, recorded the final back in November and it goes out on Saturday night.

He must remain tight-lipped about the final but did say the whole process had been a fantastic experience for the aspiring professional singer.

Michael, who appeared on the X-Factor when he was 16, told the Mail: “It was absolutely amazing. This show is totally different to anything else that is out there.

Rob Beckett and Geri Horner.

“It is all about celebrating all different styles of music. There’s opera singers on there, rappers, just a mixture of everything you want from a talent show.

“It was dead fun to be part of. We all got to meet each other at the end of the final.

“I got to meet Rob Beckett and Geri Horner. During the filming of the programme we were all separated from the judges.”

In the final, 10 contestants who scored the most support in their episodes once again face the judges.

Michael explained: “It is exactly the same as before. You go on and sing your song and see how many of the hundred judges buzz in.

“There will be a final three on chairs at the end who have a sing off before they announce the winner.”

The winner will walk away with the title and £50,000.

Whatever the result, Michael said being on TV has once again helped to raise his profile.

“I was just busking before this show came up,” he said. “The response has been really good so far.

“People on Twitter and Instagram have been messaging me and saying they can’t wait to see me in the final.”

His first audition has been watched more than 200,000 on YouTube.

Michael appeared on The X Factor four years ago when he was just 16 where he went as far as the boot camp stage.

He added: “Getting knocked back sparked me on to really go for it a bit more.”

All Together Now is on BBC One on Saturday at 7.15pm.