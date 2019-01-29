Finally reunited: Husband blocked from visiting critically ill wife in Hartlepool wins visa victory

A husband has been reunited with his critically ill wife after he was granted permission to travel 5,000 miles to Hartlepool.

The Mail reported in November how Syed Habibur Rahman’s visa application to come from Bangladesh to see his wife Jamirun Nessa, 66, in hospital was rejected by Home Office officials.

From left, Syed Habibur Rahman (76), Jamirun Nessa (52) and Syed Dulal (50).

Mrs Nessa, who has five children and 25 grandchildren, who all live in the UK, has final stage chronic kidney disease, heart failure and chronic renal failure.

She requires dialysis several times a week.

The Home Office said Mr Rahman’s first application contained various inaccuracies and details provided by him of his income did not tally with his bank account, leading officials to question whether he would return to Bangladesh.

He feared he would never get to see his wife again.

But after the Mail’s story and the couple’s son Syed Dulal, 48, contacted Hartlepool MP Mike Hill, Mr Rahman has been granted a six-month visa.

Syed, who owns the Seaton Tandoori restaurant, said: “He was really happy when he got his visa.

“Me and my dad would like to give thanks and appreciation to everyone, and special thanks to Mike Hill.

“My mum was very happy as well. It was really difficult.

“She appreciates the support.”

It is the first time the couple have seen each other since Mrs Nessa and Syed visited Mr Rahman, 75, in Bangladesh about 18 months ago.

Mrs Nessa has lived in this country for 17 years but Mr Rahman has remained in Bangladesh due to his age, health conditions and the cold weather here.

When his visa was rejected Mrs Nessa was being cared for in James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Her doctor sent a letter of support to visa officials saying Mr Rahman should be allowed to visit due to his wife’s critical condition.

She has since been allowed to go home to Dyke House, Hartlepool, but has to return to hospital three times a week for dialysis.

Syed added: “Physically she is still not very well, but mentally she is doing better now because my dad and everyone is here.”