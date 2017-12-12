Find out about ‘golden opportunity’ to boost Hartlepool neighbourhood

Residents of a Hartlepool neighbourhood are invited to hear about an innovative scheme to bring new business opportunities to the area.

The Wharton Trust has been awarded funding to help the community set up businesses in Dyke House that are led by local people for the benefit of the local area as part of a national Empowering Places programme.

The Wharton Trust Community Hub, is hosting a drop in event today at The Annexe, Wharton Terrace, where over festive food and drinks, residents will have the opportunity to hear more about community businesses, contribute ideas and ask questions.

It takes place between 4pm and 6pm and everyone is welcome.

Sacha Bedding, chief executive of The Wharton Trust, said: “This is a golden opportunity to make change and address some of the real needs of the neighbourhood.

“The people of Dyke House have already demonstrated a strong sense of social action and we hope they’ll embrace this chance to improve the lives of residents.

“I’d urge everyone to pitch in and turn this small estate into a square mile of opportunity where community businesses can flourish.”

The programme is funded by Power to Change, an independent trust that helps local people come together to take control, and make sure their local areas survive and stay vibrant.

Bonnie Hewson, Empowering Places programmes manager said: “Hartlepool is one of 15 places we are focusing our funding in to stimulate the creation and growth of community businesses.

“We believe no one better understands the issues or potential of a place that the people who live there.

“And community businesses are a way to channel that potential and empower local people.”

Examples of community businesses include residents coming together to save local shops from closure; setting up a community hub, providing places for people to meet and work; or developing a community led housing project to help regenerate a local area.