Find out how these Hartlepool youngsters are backing Pools

Young Pools fans moved by the club’s financial plight came together to raise vital funds to help secure its future.

Pupils from Golden Flatts Primary School in Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, arranged their own sports themed non-uniform day in aid of Hartlepool United after hearing of the club’s money troubles.

Youngsters from Golden Flatts Primary School who took part in the Pools fundraiser.

The youngsters, aged from two to 11, took part in the initiative and managed to raise £145 for the cause.

Year 4 teacher Sarah Barton was thrilled with their efforts.

She said: “The children on the school council were looking to do something to help and they are always desperate to raise money for worthy causes.

“They have done lots of fundraising things over the years for charity, they all do it really well and take their role very seriously.

Golden Flatts Primary School pupils Lexie Stokesm eight, and Max Croft, 11.

“The whole school took part in the non-uniform day - 150 kids from nursery to Year 6 - and they all made a donation.

“Some of the parents picking up the children also donated, putting in as much as £10.”

Hartlepool United have made a new plea for investment, as the club’s financial plight worsens by the day.

Pools have been battling to keep out of administration, which would incur an automatic 10-point penalty and increase the likelihood of relegation.

Youngsters from Golden Flatts Primary School wore football strips on a non-unifrom fundraising day for Hartlepool United.

After John Blackledge pulled the plug on cash, the club have been plunged into financial uncertainty.

They are struggling to make ends meet with a number of bills overdue, as well as wages and running costs to cover between now and the end of the month.

Pools were recently forced to go back to the drawing board after Sage Investments’ deal with Hartlepool entrepreneur Chris Musgrave broke down.

Fans from across the region have also rallied round in show of support, with thousands turning out to a ‘Save Pools Day’ fundraising drive at the home game against Wrexham on Saturday, January 20.

Miss Barton added: “The kids were all over the moon with how it went.

“There are a couple of season ticket holders at the school and many of the children came in wearing a football top.

“Some came in Pools tops even though they also supported other teams and they were saying ‘you have to support you home town as well!’”

A fundraising page has been set up to help Pools and has raised more than £83,000 so far.

To donate visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savehartlepoolunitedfootballclub