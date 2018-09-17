Find out how this Hartlepool youngster is keeping Stranton Cemetery safe

A Hartlepool youngster is keeping Stranton Cemetery safe after designing a colourful poster which has been recreated on new signs around the site.

St Teresa’s Primary School pupils were asked to produce a poster depicting the rules of the cemetery at as part of a competition judged by the Mayor of Hartlepool.

Hannah Dunning with her poster on a sign in Stranton Cemetery.

Eight-year-old pupil Hannah Dunning was named as the winning entry for her cheerful poster asking visitors to respect the cemetery.

Her design which includes key messages such as pick up dog mess and use the car park is now on display on several sign posts throughout the cemetery.

She was presented with a certificate by the Mayor, Coun Allan Barclay, at the Civic Centre, along with her classmates.

Hannah also received a framed photograph of the signage incorporating her design and a £20 gift card.

Hannah's winning poster placed on signs in Stranton Cemetery.

Proud parents Gavin and Louise along with Hannah’s sister Beth, 13, said they were delighted that she had been chosen as the winning entry.

Gavin, 40, from Dumfries Road, said: “Around 10 to 15 kids at her school were asked to draw a picture featuring key messages such as pick your dog mess up and use the car park. “Hannah spent a couple of days working on her poster in the school and then the Mayor of Hartlepool had to choose a winner.

“He chose my daughter’s poster out of the 10-15 others. “Her drawing is now on several signs around Stranton Cemetery with her name on it and the idea is that if an eight-year-old can respect the cemetery, then adults should be able to as well.

“She was invited to a presentation by the Mayor and was absolutely over the moon.

Hannah Dunning and fellow pupils who took part in the competition were presented with certificates by the Mayor of Hartlepool.

“She is very proud of herself.”

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, was one of the judges of the entries.

He said: “A big thank you to all the children who took part in the competition – all the entries were excellent, a lot of thought had gone into them and it was a difficult job to choose the winning design.

“Hannah drew a lovely design which was both eye-catching and incorporated the key rules which everyone needs to follow when visiting the cemetery, including picking up after your dog, not dropping litter, staying within the 5mph speed limit for vehicles and parking responsibly in the designated car park.

“Hannah and her school friends clearly care passionately about treating the cemetery with respect and everyone else should heed Hannah’s sign and do so too.”