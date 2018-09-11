Find out if your street is part of £2.5m Hartlepool road and path improvement scheme

Council bosses have revealed how they plan to spend £2.5million of funding allocated for road and path improvements.

Hartlepool Borough Council approved plans in June to spend the money on the highway network in the town.

The council’s neighbourhood services committee will now make a decision on how the money will be spread across roads and footpaths in the area, with four carriageways having more than £100,000 each spent on them.

Mowbray Road, Northgate, Catcote Road, and West View Road will have £107,000, £113,340, £146,763 and £166,310 respectively spent on them to improve conditions.

Elsewhere Cleveland Road will have £94,710 spent on it, Annandale Crescent will see £79,995 of funding and Marine Drive will have £69,552 of cash.

A planned £68,000 is expected to be spent resurfacing Brierton Lane, with £52,230 each going on Kinglsey Avenue and Stockton Road near to St Aidan’s School.

The decision is due to be made on how the �2.5m budget will be spent.

Nine footpaths are also set receive funding, with £21,500 to be spent on Benmore Road and £20,500 on Comrie Road.

The footpath in Fulthorpe Avenue will also have £16,750 spent on it, with Torquay Avenue and Speeding Drive having £15,000 and £14,000 respectively spent on improvements.

Several verge schemes in the borough are also in line for funding.

Kilmarnock Road, near the Wynyard Road junction will see £33,420 spent on improvements, Chaucer Avenue will have £22,820 spent on improvements and Maxwell Road will see £20, 720 of funding.

In total 80 carriageways, verges and footpaths have been identified for funding to improve the area.

The council is also expecting to have to spend £118,331 on project management and supervision, roughly 5% of the total costs.

The total estimated cost of the project currently stands at £2,485,019.

A report from council highways and neighbourhood bosses said: “The recent bad winter has taken its toll on the highway network, along with years of government funding cuts to highway maintenance budget allocations.

“To go some way to addressing this, and to also make improvements in residential neighbourhoods, the council are looking at a range of schemes to address some of the worst areas across the borough.”

The council’s neighbourhood services committee is expected to approve the programme of work at its meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place from 4pm at the Civic Centre in Hartlepool.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service