Find out when Hartlepool Santa tour is in your area

Santa will pay an early visit to Hartlepool to delight of excited children.

Father Christmas will tour the town over three nights in the return of Hartlepool Round Table’s Santa Tour.

Santa will stop at several locations on route to greet youngsters and take collection of their letters to him.

He will set off in his sleigh on Monday, December 11, and will be out and about in town for the next two nights.

Tour organiser James Black from Hartlepool Round Table said: “We will be covering around 20 miles of Hartlepool streets over the three nights.

“Santa will be waving and saying hello to children while Christmas music plays throughout.

“He will also collect letters from children and elves will give out sweets.”

Santa will be out and about each night between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

On Monday, December 11, the route will start from Seaton Carew Cricket Club and take in Seaton, the Fens, Owton Manor and finish at The Greensides pub.

On Tuesday, December 12, he will set off from West Hartlepool Rugby Club on Catcote Road with stops also at the Tech Rugby Club on Throston Grange Lane and end at the Tall Ships pub, Bishop Cuthbert.

The final night on Wednesday, December 13, takes in northern Hartlepool, including Clavering, King Oswy, West View, and the Headland, with stops at Rovers Rugby Club and finishing outside the Borough Hall.

James added: “We are expecting to see thousands of children.

“The Santa Tour is a historic event for Hartlepool. We brought it back last year on a whim to see how it would go.

“It is because of how well it went that was the reason we decided to bring it back again.”

Children handing Santa a letter are reminded to please include their address so that they can receive a reply.

The tour is sponsored by RNB Toyota in Stockton, the Thirteen Group and Morrisons supplies the sweets.

Keep track of where Santa will be at the website www.hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk/santa-tour