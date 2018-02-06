Find out which school has been named top Poppy Appeal sellers in Hartlepool

A school has retained its top spot as champion fundraiser as part of the town’s annual Poppy Appeal.

Throston Primary School in Hartlepool has won the trophy for being the primary school to raise the highest sum for the annual appeal.

The trophy is named after former Poppy Appeal organiser Ian Cameron, pictured with his daughter Sian.

Pupils were handed the Ian Cameron Trophy for their achievement during a presentation at the Flint Walk school.

The trophy is named after Ian Cameron, who run the town’s Poppy Appeal until his death in 2010. The appeal is now run by his daughter Sian Cameron, who has gone from strength to strength to break yearly records for sales of poppies in the town.

The school raised £514.92 to win the competition, which is run by Hartlepool Rotary Club.

It is the fifth time they have won since 2012, adding the win in the 2017 appeal to previous accolades in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015, it came second in 2016.

School headteacher Mark Atkinson said: “We are now officially the primary school in Hartlepool, which has raised the most money for ‘The Royal British Legion’ via the sale of poppy merchandise last November.

“This is a tremendous achievement.

“We have previously received the trophy in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. We came second in 2016. Well done everyone on raising £514.92.”

He added: “As a school we actively encourage the sale of poppy merchandise as it helps children to understand the sacrifice that people have made in the past and are still doing so today.

“Our Remembrance Week also helps to support our curriculum and study of both world wars.

“Children and parents are very active in raising money.

“We are delighted to receive the trophy once again, it demonstrates children’s ongoing generosity and understanding of our invaluable armed forces and veterans.”