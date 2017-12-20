Findley Roofing lays down new foundations after Blackhall move

A North-East roofing firm is set to expand its services across the region after moving to Blackhall

Findley Roofing & Building is leaving its premises in Washington and relocating to a larger depot in the village as it looks to target Teesside and the surrounding areas.

The firm, the biggest of its kind in the North East, employs more than 100 staff and is headed by founder and entrepreneur Grant Findley.

The new facility, measuring 20,000 square feet, will accommodate the company’s growth and is the first in a series of “super depots” that it intends to open around the country.

The company now hopes to up its staff number to 200, hiring up to 90 new staff and create 30 apprenticeships.

The new apprenticeships will be part of a new scheme known as The Findley Academy, and full onsite training will be offered at the company’s headquarters.

The scheme is part of Findley Roofing’s partnership with TyneMet College and South Tyneside College.

Speaking of the move, Mr Findley said: “We are excited about utilising our new home’s transport connections which include the A19, enabling more efficient travel to Yorkshire, where we opened a branch in the spa town of Harrogate.

“Hartlepool is an untapped market for a roofing and building company of our stature and experience. We also have Darlington and other coastal areas in our sights for development, so it makes sense to move.”