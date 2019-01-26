Fire breaks out at Sunderland Nissan plant

Firefighters have been called to the Nissan factory after a fire has broke out in the paint shop area.

Four fire engines and one aerial ladder platform are currently at the scene.

It is understood the fire involves the roof of the paint shop area at the plant in Washington.

Firefighters are at Nissan in Washington tackling a blaze in the paint shop area

