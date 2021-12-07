Fire brigade called out to Hartlepool care home to remove ring from resident's finger

The fire brigade was called to a Hartlepool care home to remove a ring from a resident’s finger.

By Mark Payne
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 10:36 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 10:36 am

Cleveland Fire Brigade attended West View Lodge, in West View Road, after being called out at around 7.40pm on Monday, December 6.

One fire engine from Hartlepool fire station was dispatched and firefighters carefully removed a ring from the elderly resident’s swollen finger.

They left following the successful outcome at about 8.10pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

West View Lodge Care Home .

Cleveland Fire Brigade are inviting people to comment on its plans for the next four years. Visit https://www.clevelandfire.gov.uk/crmp/

Read More

Read More
Hour-by-hour forecast as yellow weather warning issued for high winds in Hartlep...

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

HartlepoolHartlepool Mail