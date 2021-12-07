Fire brigade called out to Hartlepool care home to remove ring from resident's finger

Cleveland Fire Brigade attended West View Lodge, in West View Road, after being called out at around 7.40pm on Monday, December 6.

One fire engine from Hartlepool fire station was dispatched and firefighters carefully removed a ring from the elderly resident’s swollen finger.

They left following the successful outcome at about 8.10pm.

West View Lodge Care Home .

Cleveland Fire Brigade are inviting people to comment on its plans for the next four years. Visit https://www.clevelandfire.gov.uk/crmp/

