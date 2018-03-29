Fire brigade praised after dramatic dog rescue

The owner of a dog which fell to the bottom of cliffs has told of her gratitude to the emergency services and other volunteers who rescued the beloved pet.

Bethany Boyle's dog Dexter was left injured after falling from rocks at Easington Beach.

Bethany Boyle's dog Dexter is rescued by the emergency services after falling from cliffs at Easington Beach.

Bethany had been walking the dog on Tuesday night when she lost sight of him.

A search was launched which lasted until midnight but when Dexter was not found it was assumed he had returned home.

Officers from Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service were then told that he had been spotted on the beach on Wednesday morning and they carried out a rescue operation, where they managed to carry the eight-year-old Border Collie Cross to safety.

The dog suffered injuries in the incident and is now undergoing an operation.

Bethany, of Peterlee, said: "A huge special thanks the County Durham and Darlington Fire Service who carried Dexter through the rocks and round the cliffs because he couldn’t have been saved without them.

"A great big thank you to Steve Jones and Madeline Jones for coming out yesterday morning with me.

"A massive massive thanks to lost and hounds and their volunteers for coming out to rescue him and a huge thanks to Jane Mckay because if it wasn’t for her we wouldn’t be at the point we are at now.

"She managed to keep me reasonably calm while we got Dexter off the beach and to safety.

"And the world's biggest thank you to Susan Coils because Dexter wouldn’t be having his operation with out her.

"Dexter can’t say it himself so I’ve said it for him but thank you to everyone who helped me and him."

On posting a video of the rescue, the fire service said: "Dexter, an eight-year-old Border-Collie Cross, who we rescued from Easington beach yesterday morning is going to make a full recovery!

He was out walking with his owner Bethany on Tuesday evening when she lost sight of him, a search effort continued until midnight, but Dexter was no where to be seen and it was assumed he must have returned home.

"We received a call yesterday morning after he was spotted at the foot of the cliff.

"Our crews carried him to safety on a specialist stretcher and he is now in the care of Wear Referrals

"Well done to all involved and we wish Dexter a speedy recovery."