Fire brigade rescue one person from car after two-vehicle collision on Hartlepool dual carriageway

The collision involving two cars happened on the A689 at Belle Vue Way at around 3.45pm on Sunday, June 5.
Two fire engines from Hartlepool Community Fire Station at Stranton nearby attended.
The brigade said one casualty was removed from one of the vehicles and the ambulance service also attended.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area while the emergency services were on the scene.
The fire brigade left at 4.30pm.
The North East Ambulance Service said it dispatched one paramedic crew after being called at 3.34pm.
It is not known if they were taken to hospital.