Fire brigade rescue one person from car after two-vehicle collision on Hartlepool dual carriageway

One person had to be rescued from a car after a crash on a busy Hartlepool road.

By Mark Payne
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 5:25 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th June 2022, 5:30 pm

The collision involving two cars happened on the A689 at Belle Vue Way at around 3.45pm on Sunday, June 5.

Two fire engines from Hartlepool Community Fire Station at Stranton nearby attended.

The brigade said one casualty was removed from one of the vehicles and the ambulance service also attended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The collision happened on Belle Vue Way on Sunday.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area while the emergency services were on the scene.

The fire brigade left at 4.30pm.

The North East Ambulance Service said it dispatched one paramedic crew after being called at 3.34pm.

It is not known if they were taken to hospital.

Read More

Read More
Northern rail line reopens after safety inspection in Seaham leads to 60-minute ...
HartlepoolNorth East Ambulance ServiceMotorists