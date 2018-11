Fire crews tackled a blaze at a building close to Hartlepool town centre last night.

The fire broke out at an address in Staindrop Street, which is 100 metres from the busy A689 road, just before 8pm.

Two appliances from Stranton station and a hydraulic platform from Stockton station were sent to the scene.

Crews were then stood down just before 9.30pm.

There were no reports of any casualties.