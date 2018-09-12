Fire crews called to Hartlepool scrap yard blaze

Firefighters have dealt with a blaze at EMR scrap yard in Hartlepool.

Two engines from Hartlepool Stranton fire station were called to a fire at the scrap yard on Thomlinson Road, Longhill Industrial Estate, at 6.38pm on Tuesday, September 12.

Crews used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire which was located in the milling machine.

Firefighters also gave first aid to one person at the scene.

The fire service has said the cause of the blaze was accidental.

Crews left the scene at 7.29pm.