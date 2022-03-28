Fire crews called to Seaton Carew as bus leaks oil after mechanical fault
Emergency services were called to Seaton Carew on Sunday after a bus developed mechanical fault.
The Front was closed on Sunday afternoon following an oil leak from a bus.
Police and fire crews were both called to the incident, which happened shortly after 2pm.
Cleveland Fire Brigade have said that a mechanical fault led to the bus burning oil, which resulted in smoke and an oil leak.
The area was cleaned and fire crews left the scene at 4.21pm.
A Stagecoach bus was reportedly involved in the incident.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called to an incident on 28/03/2022 at 14.14 at Seaton Carew Front in Hartlepool.
"Two fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool and Thornaby.
"A mechanical fault led to a bus burning oil which caused smoke and an oil leak.
“Police were in attendance and council informed. Oil was cleaned from roadway and area made safe. We left the scene at 16.21.”