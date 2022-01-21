Fire crews cut a person from a car following a three-vehicle collision in Hartlepool
Crews from Cleveland Fire Brigade and the North East Ambulance Service were called to a collision in Hartlepool.
Emergency services were called just before 4.15pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) on Stranton in Hartlepool.
One person had to be cut from a vehicle by firefighters from Hartlepool who then put the patient into the care of the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).
Paramedics treated the patient for minor injuries at the scene.
A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 16:13 to reports of a road traffic collision involving 3 vehicles on Stranton Place in Hartlepool.
“Cleveland Fire Service was on scene.
"We sent an ambulance and discharged one patient on scene with minor injuries."
The Cleveland Fire Brigade incidents page said: “Road traffic collision involving one HGV and two cars. One casualty removed from vehicle by brigade and handed to ambulance.
"Vehicles and roadway made safe by fire brigade personnel.”