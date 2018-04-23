Fire crews deal with suspected arson attack on house in Hartlepool

Fire crews have put out a blaze at an empty house this evening.

Officers were called to Manor House in Owton Manor Lane in Hartlepool just after 7pm.

It is believed that the fire was started deliberately.

"There was more damage in the floorboards and the wooden features around the windows rather than to the structure," said watch manager Gary Crawford.

"It's a big old building and I think there were people living in it not so long ago.

"We think it has been started deliberately."

Three crews from Stranton station attended the scene, but thankfully no-one was hurt.

Officers spent two-and-a-half hours at the property before leaving.