Fire crews sent to blaze at school in Hartlepool

Fire crews attended a Hartlepool school after a blaze broke out earlier today.
Two fire engines were sent to High Tunstall College of Science, on Elwick Road, after receiving a report of a fire.
The fire was in one of the toilet areas at the school.
A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 1.14pm to High Tunstall College of Science, on Elwick Road, West Park, Hartlepool to a report of a fire at the school.
"Two fire appliances attended.
"These appliances were from Stranton Fire Station.
"A toilet roll holder was completely destroyed by fire, and there was 20% smoke damage to the toilet area.
"The fire was out on the fire brigade's arrival.
"Positive pressure ventilation was in use."