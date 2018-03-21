Fire crews sent to blaze at school in Hartlepool

Fire crews attended a Hartlepool school after a blaze broke out earlier today.

Two fire engines were sent to High Tunstall College of Science, on Elwick Road, after receiving a report of a fire.

The fire was in one of the toilet areas at the school.

A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 1.14pm to High Tunstall College of Science, on Elwick Road, West Park, Hartlepool to a report of a fire at the school.

"Two fire appliances attended.

"These appliances were from Stranton Fire Station.

"A toilet roll holder was completely destroyed by fire, and there was 20% smoke damage to the toilet area.

"The fire was out on the fire brigade's arrival.

"Positive pressure ventilation was in use."