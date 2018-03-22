Fire damages two homes in Hartlepool

Two homes in Hartlepool were damaged by a fire this morning.

A blaze broke out at a property in Warren Road at about 4am.

Two homes were caught up in the blaze, which was extinguished by the fire brigade.

A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 4.13am to Warren Road, in Hartlepool, to a report of a house on fire.

"Six breathing apparatus and two jets were used to extinguish the blaze.

"The stop was received at 5.34am. That appliance returned at 6.05am.

"The damage included a loft area to one house which was severely fire damaged, fire damage to the landing and light smoke damage, and water damage to the first floor.

"The next door house had fire damage to the loft area and water damage."