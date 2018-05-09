Firecrews back on site at Hartlepool Longscar building

Firefighters are back on the site of a large Seaton blaze today.

Yesterday up to 60 firefighters were called to tackle the huge blaze at the Longscar building in Hartlepool.

The scene of the blaze at Seaton. Photo by John David McDade.

The seafront building was severely damaged during the blaze which was watched by hundreds of onlookers.

Today, a crew of firefighters returned to the scene to damp down any potential hot spots.

A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: "The crews are dealing with a few hot spots to make sure they do not reignite."

Emergency crews were called to the building shortly after 8pm last night and were still on the scene this morning.

The Longscar building is well ablaze. Photo by John David McDade.

Six jets, 12 breathing apparatus and two jets from the hydraulic platforms were used to put out the blaze.

Hundreds of people turned out last night to watch, with police putting up a cordon and closing the road to traffic.

Flames were seen burning through the roof, with smoke billowing 60ft in the air and out to sea as scores of firefighters tackled the blaze. Details on the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have not yet been released by authorities.

*Drone footage courtesy of Gerald Oliver.