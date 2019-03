Three fire engines were called to a blaze at a Hartlepool house early today.

A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: "We were called at 00.58am to a house in Whitburn Street, Hartlepool.

"Two appliances from Hartlepool and one from Billingham attended. There was smoke and heat damage to the bedroom and smoke damage to the rest of first floor.

"The incident was handed over to the police as part of an on-going investigation."