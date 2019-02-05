Firefighter to run in memory of Hartlepool’s Jane Tweddle killed in Manchester Arena bombing

A mum from Hartlepool killed in the Manchester terror attack is to be remembered when a firefighter takes to the road in her memory.

Jane Tweddle was one of 22 people whose life was cut short when a bomb exploded at the city’s arena on May 22, 2017.

Jane Tweddle lost her life in the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017.

This month, the 51-year-old will be remembered when firefighter Aaron Parmar takes part in a 10km run in aid of the Manchester Memorial Fund.

The event is one of 22 runs the 32-year-old from Rochdale, in Greater Manchester, is taking part in - each one dedicated to the 22 killed that night.

Medals from each event completed will be presented to their families.

He is also hoping to smash a £10,000 fundraising goal in the run up to his final event which will be the Manchester 10k in May. Already £6,000 has been handed over to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund to help with the aftercare of those injured on the night with the remaining going to the Memorial Fund.

I booked Stanley Park for Jane’s run and at the time I had no idea it was her favourite place, it’s like it was fate. Aaron Parmar

Mr Parmar had been a police officer on the night of the attack before changing career to become a firefighter in Salford and took on the running challenge as a way to let relatives of those killed in the atrocity know, they were still in the hearts of the emergency services.

He has already completed 14 running events to date and has gained support from soap stars from the cast of both Coronation Street and Emmerdale for his venture.

The run in memory of Jane, who lived in Blackpool, will take place in the resort town’s Stanley Park on February 24.

Mr Parmar said: “The support I’ve been receiving throughout has been massive.

Emergency services at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

“When I first started I thought I’d be turning up to races, getting my medal and doing it all on my own - but the families have turned up, and some of them have had to travel miles to be there.

“The runs are emotional, as I think about each person who I am running for and being able to spend time afterwards with their families it does hit home how much it means to them.

“Jane’s family are all following me on Twitter and her daughter has been in touch offering their support.

“I’m trying to find 10k events as close to the person’s home town as possible. I booked Stanley Park for Jane’s run and at the time I had no idea it was her favourite place, it’s like it was fate.”

Jane Tweddle.

Jane, whose parents, Alan and Margaret still live in Hartlpool, was mum to Harriet, Lily and Isabelle and was the wife of former Hartlepool Football Club player Mark Taylor.

She attended Dyke House School. She had lived in Blackpool for a number of years where she worked as a receptionist at South Shore Academy and was a hugely valued member of staff.

A bench has been placed at Seaton Carew as a lasting tribute to Jane.

To sponsor Aaron visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/AaronleeGMFRS