Firefighters battle blaze at Hartlepool house

Firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze at a house in Hartlepool.

Officers were called to an address in Parton Street in the town after 11pm yesterday.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said that the fire had spread to two neighbouring properties, although these are believed to be unoccupied.

Three fire engines, two from Stranton Station and one from the Headland, were sent to the scene.

An aerial ladder platform from Stockton Station was also sent to the incident.

Two jets and breathing apparatus were used to put out the fire.

Officers left the scene shortly after 2am.

There are no details of any injuries to anyone at this stage.