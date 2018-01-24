Firefighters called out to blaze at Hartlepool pub

Fire crews were called out after gas fryers at a pub caught fire.

It happened at the Merry Go Round in the town at about 9am today.

Two crews from Stranton station went to the scene after two gas fryers caught alight.

Watch manager at Stranton station Gary Crawford said: "The gas fryers had been put on to warm up for the day and they caught fire.

"Thankfully there was very little damage and no-one was hurt.

"It was very good work by the manager who isolated the area and put fire blankets over the flames.

"We managed to extinguish what was left."

The fire crews were on the scene for about 40 minutes.