Fire crews were called out to deal with a washing machine blaze.

It happened at a house in Bruce Crescent, which is in the West View Road area of Hartlepool, yesterday afternoon.

Two crews from Stranton station rushed out the incident at about 3.15pm.

The fire was put out and the washing machine, which was left slightly damaged, taken outside the property.

Thankfully, no-one was injured.

Crews left the scene a short time later.