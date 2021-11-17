Firefighters remain at scene of Hartlepool barn fire almost two days since blaze began
Fire crews are continuing to monitor the scene of a fire in Hartlepool nearly 48 hours after the blaze started.
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to an incident in Butts Lane, in Hart, just before 6.30pm on Monday, November 15.
The fire service said on Wednesday, November 17, that the incident is still ongoing, with an appliance attending the scene “every couple of hours” to monitor the situation.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “The incident is still ongoing. We have an appliance attending the scene every couple of hours to dampen it down and monitor the scene.”
The fire service sent three engines from Billingham and Hartlepool to deal with a barn fire “containing hay and straw” after being called to the incident at 6.23 pm on Monday, November 15.
A fire appliance remained on protective stand by throughout Tuesday, November 16.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.