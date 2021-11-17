Firefighters remain at scene of Hartlepool barn fire almost two days since blaze began

The fire service said on Wednesday, November 17, that the incident is still ongoing, with an appliance attending the scene “every couple of hours” to monitor the situation.

The fire service sent three engines from Billingham and Hartlepool to deal with a barn fire “containing hay and straw” after being called to the incident at 6.23 pm on Monday, November 15.

A fire appliance remained on protective stand by throughout Tuesday, November 16.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The scene of the fire at Butts Lane on Tuesday, November 16.

