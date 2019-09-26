Firefighters rescue woman who was trapped in car after A179 crash
Emergency services helped free a woman who was trapped inside a car following a two-vehicle collision.
Two fire engines from Hartlepool and Headland stations rushed to the incident on the A179, near Whellyhill Farm, between Sheraton and Hart, at 6.06pm on Wednesday.
A Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the incident involved “two walking wounded” and that a third person was freed after they were trapped inside their vehicle.
The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident.
The fire and rescue service believed the woman was taken by ambulance to hospital and that the two other casualties received first aid at the scene.
A spokeswoman added: “We assisted the police in removing the woman from the car and took her to an ambulance from where we believe she was taken to hospital.”
Cleveland Police are expected to release further details about the incident on Thursday.